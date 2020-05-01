Ajay Tirkey assumes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development

He is 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. He succeeds Shri Rabindra Panwar who retired on superannuation on Thursday.

Before assuming the charge of Secretary, he was holding the post of Special Secretary in the same Ministry. He worked as Joint Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India in the year 2017 before joining as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

He has also been on deputation to the Ministry of Defence as Director and Joint Secretary from 2004 to 2009.

Ajay Tirkey was Principal Secretary to the Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 2015 to 2017 and has extensive experience of handling the portfolios of Medical Education, Labour & Employment and Rural Development in his home cadre appointments. He has been Managing Director of State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed), Madhya Pradesh.Earlier, he was District Collector of Sidhi, Hoshangabad and Raipur.

In addition, he has worked in various capacities as an officer of Indian Administrative Service in Madhya Pradesh.