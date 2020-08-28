Airtel services now available at over 80,000 eMitra Centers across Rajasthan

Udaipur. : As part of its mission to deliver a highly differentiated service experience to its customers in Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) has joined hands with the State Government. Airtel services such as prepaid mobile recharges and bill payment facility is now also be available at over 80,000 eMitra Centers across the state. This makes Airtel services even more accessible and enhances customer convenience by doubling Airtel’s distribution reach.

These 80,000 eMitra Centers add to Airtel’s massive retail network the over 70,000 retail outlets across Rajasthan and brings these touch points closer to over its 20 million customers across the state.The Rajasthan Government introduced eMitra Seva in 2004 to streamline civil services. Today, more than two hundred G2C and B2C services are provided to the people in the urban and rural areas of 33 districts of the state through E-Mitra. These touch points serves include utility bill payment, application & digitally signed certificate services, banking, tele-medicine, e-commerce services, etc and new services are being added to its fold regularly.

According to Nidhi Lauria, CEO of Rajasthan Bharti Airtel – “Our obsession to deliver a superior service experience to our customers drives us to bring innovations to the market. We are happy to partner with the Govt. of Rajasthan to delight our customers and contribute to a Digital Rajasthan with our range of exciting services.”