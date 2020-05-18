Airtel launches ‘Work@Home’ – India’s First Enterprise Grade Work From Home Solution for Businesses

New Delhi: With work for home becoming the new normal for millions of Indian professionals, Airtel Business – the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel – today launched [email protected] solutions for enterprises.

Airtel [email protected] is India’s first enterprise grade solution designed to enable employees operate efficiently and securely from their homes. With a range of connectivity options – wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms, enterprises can now safely embrace the open, borderless new world of work.

Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business said: “These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel [email protected] is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity.”

Airtel [email protected] comes in the form of Essential and Add-on bundles and allows business to customize their own plans.

Connectivity Collaboration Tools Security Ultrafast Airtel Corporate Broadband with speeds upto 1 Gbps

High speed Airtel 4G Corporate Mi-Fi devices with complimentary G Suite pack

Airtel Corporate Postpaid Mobile Plans with complimentary G Suite Pack

4G Data SIM with complimentary G Suite pack

MPLS over Airtel 4G Google Meet

Cisco Webex

Zoom Provider provisioned VPN

For more details: https://www.airtel.in/business/b2b/work-from-home-solution

Key advantages of Airtel W[email protected]:

Flexibility to bundle a wide range of services based on employee specific remote connectivity requirements and bulk procurement on a company paid model

Combines the strength of Airtel’s robust pan-India network offerings – 4G mobile, FTTH broadband, MPLS and VPN for secure remote access with industry leading collaboration and productivity tools

Service Assurance and faster deployment. Dedicated call centre and fault resolution teams

In addition, Airtel is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage. Airtel Business is the largest player in B2B connectivity segment in India and serves over 2500 large enterprises along with 500,000 plus MSMEs.