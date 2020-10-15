Airtel brings premium Education content to its DTH platform

Udaipur. Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), and Aakash Educational Services Limited (Aakash), the national leader in test preparatory services, today launched India’s first dedicated TV channels for medical and engineering entrance exams preparation. Aakash Edu TV, which is available exclusively on Airtel Digital TV, will provide high quality coaching sessions to students across India who are preparing for entrance exams such as JEE/Advanced and NEET. Best-in-class faculty of Aakash will teach the students through LIVE interactive classes and help students learn key concepts and solve problems. Starting at just Rs 247/month, Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Foundation will be available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 467 and Aakash Edu TV – NEET will be available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 478. Customers with Airtel Digital TV subscription simply need to give missed call on 9154052467 to subscribe for JEE Channel and 9154052478 to subscribe for the NEET Channel amongst other activation methods. These channels are available as Free Preview till October 21, 2020. This path breaking initiative brings a wide range of benefits to millions of students across India.

 Makes access to Aakash’s high quality test preparation highly accessible by taking it to over 17 mn Airtel Digital TV customers. In particular, it benefits students in smaller towns and villages, who have limited access to broadband/internet. Learning on the biggest screen (TV) in the Home makes the experience better for students. All the content will be delivered seamlessly in High video and audio quality. In today’s times of social distancing requirements, it helps students access Aakash classes from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Sunil Taldar, Director – Homes, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to partner with Aakash Institute to offer high quality Ed-tech content to our 17 Mn DTH customers across the country in an affordable and simple way, helping millions of aspiring students to realize their dreams of clearing Medical and Engineering entrance exams using high quality test preparation offered through Aakash EduTV on Airtel DTH platform. This partnership further underscores the high potential for innovation in DTH and improving lives of our customers by offering value added digital services.”