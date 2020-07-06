Airborne transmission of novel CoronaVirus not supported by clear evidence: WHO

According to the reports, the statement made by Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, technical lead of infection prevention and control in the WHO has come after 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined a research regarding spread of COVID-19 through airborne droplet particles.

The researchers called for a relook at the health agency’s recommendations regarding spread of the COVID infection. However, WHO has not found the evidence for the virus being airborne as convincing.

Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Shekhar Mande has urged everyone not to let down their guards. He said, even airborne infections cannot last long in the air.