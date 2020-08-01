Air Marshal VR Chaudhari AVSM VM assumes Command of Western Air Command

The Air Marshal took over command from Air Marshal B Suresh PVSM AVSM VM ADC.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari was commissioned into Fighter Stream of the IAF on 29 Dec 1982 as a Fighter Pilot.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the Air Officer has flown wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF.

He has a flying experience of more than 3800 hrs, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important appointments.

In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Vayu Sena Medal in January 2004 and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in January 2015.