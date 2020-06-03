Air India to operate 75 passenger flights to US, Canada between June 9 – 30 under VBM

These destinations include New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington, Vancouver and Toronto.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said, those who wish to travel to US and Canada and fulfil required entry conditions can book themselves on these outbound flights.

Some foreign airlines have already carried out evacuation flights and are planning to operate more flights. These flights will also take foreign nationals.

Puri said, normal international civil aviation operations will only start when they can.

He added that right now most of the metro cities are under some form of restrictions due to which people from other cities cannot travel to catch flights and there is also requirement for mandatory quarantine on arrival.

The Minister also said that government has to wait for the domestic operations to touch about 50 to 60 per cent and consider the behaviour of the virus and its spread to fully lift these restrictions and lockdown.

He said, till then flights under Vande Bharat Mission are facilitating both inbound and outbound international passengers.