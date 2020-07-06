Air India to operate 36 flights between India, US under Vande Bharat Mission from July 11

In a statement, Air India said, tickets may be booked through Air India website only from 8 pm Monday.

Under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will operate 170 flights connecting India with Canada, the US, the UK, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Africa, Russia, Australia, Myanmar, Japan, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

India had resumed domestic passenger flight operations from May 25, 2020, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. But International Air travel is suspended as of now.

India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that International air travel to and from India will remain suspended till July 31.