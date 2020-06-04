Air India to open bookings from 5 PM on June 5 for 75 additional flights to destinations in US & Canada

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, the flights will operate between 9th to 30th of this month.

The Minister said, those who wish to travel to US and Canada and fulfil required entry conditions can book themselves on these outbound flights.

Civil Aviation Minister said, some foreign airlines have already carried out evacuation flights and are planning to operate more flights.

The Minister said, these flights will also take foreign nationals.

Indians continue to return home on Vande Bharat flights from different parts of the world.

On Wednesday, 2, 716 people returned from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Moscow, Jeddah and Kiev.