Air India opens booking for 75 add’l flights to US, Canada under third Phase of Vande Bharat Mission

These destinations include New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, the flights will operate between 9th to 30th of this month.

He said, those who wish to travel to US and Canada and fulfil required entry conditions can book themselves on these outbound flights.

The Minister said, some foreign airlines have already carried out evacuation flights and are planning to operate more flights. He said, these flights will also take foreign nationals.

Indians continue to return home on Vande Bharat flights from different parts of the world. On Wednesday, 2 thousand 7 hundred 16 people returned from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Moscow, Jeddah and Kiev.

