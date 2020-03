Air India flight with more Indian evacuees from Iran to arrive in Jaisalmer today

They will be transferred from the airport after their initial screening to the quarantine facility under the escort of civil administration.

Another batch of approximately 250 people will be evacuated from Iran on Sunday. They will also be quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer.

The Army has also created quarantine facilities at Jodhpur and a number of other locations to assist the civil administration in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.