Air India flight carrying 143 passengers from Jeddah arrives at Srinagar

Meanwhile, under routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 domestic flights with 1,788 passengers on board also arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports on Thursday.

A total of 290 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1,498 passengers and one International flight with 143 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport.

After their arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Administration has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centres taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.