Air India Express plane with 191 from Dubai crash lands at Calicut; One Pilot & two passengers die

Most of the passengers including the cabin crew are seriously injured. The injured passengers are being taken to hospital.

There was heavy downpour and the visibility was poor when the flight from Dubai landed at the airport.

Reports said there were over 191 passengers on board the aircraft.

The cockpit separated from rest of the aircraft’s body following the mishap.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) says, “Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces.”

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.”

Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted, “Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.”

More details are awaited.