Air Force Sports Control Board Conferred with ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020’

The award is for sustained efforts towards encouragement and promotion of sports in the country and IAF in particular. Air Marshal MSG Menon, Air Officer-In-Charge Administration and President, Air Force Sports Control Board received the award from Hon’ble President of India in an organised online ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on 29 Aug 20.

Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) is the apex body for planning and conduct of sports activities within the IAF and at Inter-Services level. It has been the constant endeavour of AFSCB to improve standards of IAF teams and to guide them in career progression as sportsmen in IAF. The promotion of sports at grass root level aims at encouraging sports culture in the environment and motivates young Air Warriors to include sports activities as a way of life.