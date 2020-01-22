AIIMS doctors conduct CME workshop on Image Guided Therapies for Maldivian doctors 

The visit of the team led by AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria is part of follow up to the MoU on Health Cooperation signed between India and Maldives during the State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The first Joint Working Group under the MoU held early this month prioritised capacity building and training of Maldivian doctors by Indian specialists.

India and Maldives have a long tradition of partnership in the health sector including in the area of capacity building and training of specialist doctors.

The first visit by the team from AIIMS has identified several areas of cooperation including workshops, use of telemedicine facility, training of technicians and collaborative research projects between AIIMS and the Maldivian health sector.

India has pledged line of credit worth 1.4 billion US dollars for economic and infrastructure development in Maldives after government under President took power in 2018 end.

