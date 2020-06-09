AIFF announces Indian football’s amended season, transfer window dates

“….we are pleased to inform you that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has approved the amendment in All India Football Federation”s (AIFF) season dates and registration period (transfer window) for 2020-21,” a AIFF circular to all member associations read.

Generally, the Indian transfer window opens on June 9 and ends on August 31.

The Indian football season ended with the I-League not being able to finish its remaining games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohun Bagan were declared champions as they had sealed the deal with four rounds to spare.

The last football match in India was the Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC, which the former won. The match took place behind closed doors at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The second transfer window will be from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021 while the window for registration for amateur players will be from August 1 to May 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Indian national team is slated to take on Asian champions Qatar at home on October 8 in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round game which was postponed due to the health crisis which brought the world to a standstill.

India will then take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and host Afghanistan on November 17.