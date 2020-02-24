Ahmedabad’s business community looking forward to President Trump’s visit

There is excitement in the air and attention has been paid to the minutest details to ensure that President Trump receives the best hospitality.

The business as well as the Bohra community from Gujarat is enthusiastic and looking forward to the visits.

Houston, the energy hub of USA said Howdy Modi!, Ahmedabad the commercial hub of India is now all set to say Namaste Trump!

The business community is Ahemdabad is quite enthusiastic about this visit. Even though their won’t be any B2B meetings or signing of agreements in gujarat, the business community thinks this visit will improve the relationship between both countries which will open up new avenues for trade and business in the region.

Gujarat is emerging as a trade hub in recent times. Vibrant Gujarat summit attracted many foreign players in the state including US.

The proposed Gift City, an international financial services center will add another feathers to Ahmedabad’s cap.

India diaspora also plays a significant role in United States.

The gujarati community’s contribution to GDP in the US is higher than that of the the average American.

But one Gujarati community that is specially excited to welcome the US President at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera Stadium, is the Bohra community of Gujrat. The Bohra population in India is estimated to be around 500,000, with an equal number of diasporic members settled in various parts of the world.

A delegation of Bohra community had met PM Modi at Houston last year and also turned out in large numbers at the Howdy Modi event.

