Ahmedabad, Agra, Delhi all geared up to accord a grand welcome to US President Trump tomorrow

Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1 lakh 10 thousand people. The old Motera cricket stadium hosted 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs between 1983 and 2014. It had a life span of 25 years and will be the world’s largest cricket stadium after the inauguration.

Vice President of the Gujarat Cricket Association Parimal Nathwani has expressed pride that the stadium will host President Trump.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra is fully geared to welcome US President Donald Trump at Taj Mahal. Streets have been spruced up, walls beautified with thematic paintings and the lawns of Taj Mahal bedecked with shimmering flowers to present the best face of Agra.

The US President is slated to arrive in Agra tomorrow evening after attending the mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Ahmedabad. In Agra, the Trump family will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to accompany US President and his family members during their visit to the Taj Mahal. Official sources said, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there.

Huge billboards bearing images of President Trump shaking hands with PM Modi have also been put up across the city to signify the friendship between the two countries.

A multi-level security cover will be in place for the visit and police and paramilitary and other forces are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil in the city. The huge police deployment will be in addition to officials of the United States Secret Service, and officials of the National Security Guards.

In Lutyen’s Delhi, tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias besides floral boards are adorning various prominent spots to welcome the US President. Various prominent spots, including roundabouts, are being beautified with flowers.

From Ahmedabad, President Trump will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit. Over 15,000 pots of tulips and multi-colour hybrid dahlias have been arranged, to be placed at Hyderabad House, which is the venue for delegation-level talks between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway in a Delhi school for the visit of First Lady Melania Trump to attend a happiness class. A multi-tier security arrangement comprising the Delhi Police, US Secret Service and other agencies will be in place in the national capital, during the visit.