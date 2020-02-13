Ahead of POTUS’ India visit, Melania Trump tweets she is “excited for the trip”

In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the kind invitation to visit India.

She said that she is Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi later this month.

Her tweet added that President Trump and “I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India.

Melania Trump was responding to a tweet by Modi tweet wherein he termed the US President and First Lady’s visit to India as a “very special one”.

“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” Modi had said in the tweet.