Saturday , July 25 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Agriculture Minister takes several measures to facilitate farmers at field level during pandemic
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Agriculture Minister takes several measures to facilitate farmers at field level during pandemic

The Ministry in a statement said, there has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops. 

The Ministry said, about 220.24 lakh hectares area has been brought  under sowing of rice as compared to around 188 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year. Sowing of pulses has been undertaken in about 100  lakh hectares area as compared to 79.30 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.  

In case of oilseeds, about 166.36 lakh hectares area has been brought under sowing as compared to 133.56 lakh hectares in  last year.

The Ministry said, about 51.54 lakh hectares area has been brought  under sowing of sugarcane as compared to over 51 lakh hectare  during the corresponding period of last year. 

The Ministry said, in Rabi Marketing Season 2020-21, a total of nearly 421 Lakh metric tonnes wheat has arrived in FCI out of which around 390 Lakh metric tonne has been purchased.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved