Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launches ‘Krishi Megh

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, Krishi Megh is a step forward towards digital agriculture of New India. He said, Government of India and World Bank have funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project.

The project is designed for strengthening the national agricultural education system in the country with the overall objective to provide more relevant and high-quality education to the agricultural university students.

The Minister also stressed on enabling private investments in agriculture.

