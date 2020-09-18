Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assigned charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assigned charge of Ministry of Food Processing Industries

A press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan today morning said, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in addition to his existing portfolios.
 

