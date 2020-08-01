Agriculture Minister expresses satisfaction at good harvest & kharif crop sowing

A three-day zonal workshop of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh was organized from 29th – 31st July 2020.

Addressing the plenary session of the workshop, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that agriculture and rural sectors have the inherent capabilities of lifting the country out of any crisis.

Expressing satisfaction at the good harvest and kharif crop sowing operations despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tomar said that in future also, rural India and the farming community will play a leading role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. History is witness to the fact that the country’s farmers and rural economy have never succumbed to any adversity. The slogan given by the Prime Minister “Vocal for Local” is also deeply connected with rural development.

The Union Agriculture Minister said that KVKs and agricultural scientists have an important role to play in overseeing agricultural development in the country.

It is important that agricultural production increases and the youth are encouraged to take up agriculture as a means of livelihood.

KVKs must guide the small and marginal farmers on agricultural practices that help them to get maximum profit even from small landholdings. ICAR and the KVKs should develop area-wise models of agricultural development that appeal to the farmers.