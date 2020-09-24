Agri bills are pro farmers: Agriculture Minister NS Tomar  

After announcing the increase in support price of six Rabi crops, the ruling BJP fielded Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to invite the farmers, who are agitating in Punjab and Haryana against the just-cleared agri Bills in Parliament, for a frank decision on the bills, even at midnight”…. Govt Reaching out to agitating farmers . Here is more

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar batted on front foot on Thursday against the Opposition’s charges related to the farm bills calling them a bid to mislead farmers.

He countered saying the Congress had made similar promises of legislative changes in its election manifestos.

The Minister said that the govt has empowered farmers through these revolutionary bills while curbing its own writ as it allows them to sell their produce at mandis or even outside in the market.

He made it crystal clear that purchases at MSP will go on at mandis.

Referring to provisions of contract farming, the Minister said it will benefit those small & marginalised farmers who are unable to get better yield due to lack of resources.

It will guarantee income on produce even before the crop is sown if the crop is lost for certain reasons like natural calamity..the contracting party will compensate the farmer.

He explained that strict provisions have been included into legislation to ensure that cultivators going for contract farming are not at any disadvantage..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double farmers’ income by 2024.

The Minister said these bills are keys to fulfilling that promise.

