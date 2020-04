The dashboard updated on daily basis can be accessed from the link: http://covid.sgligis.com/agra

This dashboard is developed on IGiS platform an indigenous technology which brings GIS, Image Processing, Photogrammetry, and CAD together on a single platform which can also cater to multitude of solutions across industries like Agriculture, Defence, Forestry, Disaster Management, Land Information, Mining, Power, Smart City, Urban Planning, Utilities and Location Based Service.