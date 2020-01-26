Agni Sapkota elected speaker of House of Representatives,lower house of parliament in Nepal

He was elected unopposed. A meeting of the House of Representatives was held in Kathmandu today to elect the speaker. The senior most member of the house, Mahanta Thakur announced that being lone candidate, Mr. Sapkota elected unopposed.

His name was proposed by the NCP’s Subhash Chandra Nembang. Mr. Sapkota is scheduled to take oath of office and secrecy on Monday. The post of Speaker was lying vacant since October last year after Mr. Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned following allegations of attempted rape.