After India raises concern, UNSC disowns Pakistani envoy’s distasteful statement

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram had claimed to have made a statement at UNSC, which was reportedly filled with misinformation against India. The Indian Mission at UN was quick to react when India’s permanent representative TS Tirumurti, in a series of tweets, exposed Pakistani propaganda threadbare. The Indian PR also questioned the authenticity of Akram’s statement during the open debate of the Security Council over Secretary-General’s report on the “Threats to international peace and security posed by terrorism actions.”

At the outset, the claims sounded dubious as non-members like Pakistan were not allowed in the meeting at the UN Security Council on Monday. In fact, the German Mission which also holds a non-permanent membership of the UNSC posted a picture of the virtual meeting of the UNSC members where the Pakistani envoy could not be seen.

Sources told DD News that the Indian Mission soon reached out to the current UNSC Chair, which is being held by Indonesia, and raised concerns over the issue. After careful observation, the UNSC Chair clarified that the statement made by Pakistan was not being taken on record since the meeting was only for security council members.

Soon after the Pakistan’s statement, Tirumurti had tweeted saying, “We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session today was not open to non-members of the Security Council.”

This was followed by a series of rebuttals to Pakistan’s fake assertions made in the garb of “Statement to the UNSC.

Calling out Pakistan for repeatedly playing the victim card, the PR called Pakistan a sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India. He also referred to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s admission at the UN General Assembly in 2019, where Khan had accepted the “presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan”

Exposing Pakistan’s hypocrisy in its self-claim of being a partner in the global fight against terrorism, the permanent representative said, “The claim that Pakistan has decimated Al Qaeda from the region. Perhaps, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan is not aware that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own country in plain sight, and it is the US forces which got him inside Pakistan. Nor have they heard their Prime Minister refer to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr”.

India has successfully isolated Pakistan at prominent global platforms on the issue of their nexus with the menace of terrorism for a long time. The latest rebuttal from the Indian Mission in New York once again leaves Pakistan’s fake propaganda exposed on the world stage.

Report by: Abhishek Jha