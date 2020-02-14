After hottest temperature, now iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

According to satellite images from the European Space Agency, the iceberg is a 300 square kilometres in size, and following its split from the glacier ”quickly shattered into pieces.”

The World Meteorological Organization said last week that a research base in Antarctica had recorded the hottest temperature ever for the continent – 18.3 degrees Celsius. Global warming causes an increase in melting of the ice sheets around the south pole.

Scientists believe global warming has caused so much melting at the south pole that the giant ice sheet is now on course to disintegrate.

This would see an eventual global sea level rise of at least three meters over centuries.