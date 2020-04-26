African Wildlife Foundation launches 10-year strategy to protect animals

Home
AWF’s new strategy is aimed at achieving three goals: to support and promote African-led policy, planning, and finance that leverage wildlife and wildlands as essential to development; to conserve, protect, and restore Africa’s ecosystems and the services that they provide; and to conserve Africa’s wildlife, reduce poaching, and other forms of illegal wildlife trade.
Building on their 60 years of experience in conservation and development across the continent, AWF will ensure African leadership is integrated into all aspects of their holistic approach, and in doing so, ensure that conservation is mainstreamed into decision making related to economy building and sustainable development.
In the first three years, this new vision will be launched in four African countries: Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, chosen for their vast natural resources, prevailing political goodwill towards conservation, and level of impact on wildlife and wildlands. These countries will be supported with more robust in-country staffing, infrastructure, and operations that include work developed in close partnership with national, regional, and local governments. AWF seeks to be intentional about developing a model that can take hold in other countries as well.