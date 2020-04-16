African nations to step up efforts to tackle coronavirus: UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging African nations to step up efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. He warned that the continent could end up suffering the greatest impact.

In a video conference with African ambassadors to the United Nations in New York on Wednesday he said that the UN and African countries are working together in the fight against COVID-19.

He also commended early efforts by governments to suppress transmission, control the spread of COVID-19 and prepare their economy for the virus impact.