Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh survives bid on his life and son

According to Saleh’s office, the target was Saleh’s convoy, but he survived the attack although some of his staff and bodyguards were wounded. VP Saleh’s son, Ebad Saleh was accompanying him when the attack happened.

Condemning the attack External ministry’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastav tweeted:

“India has strongly condemned cowardly terrorist attack on Afg VP @AmrullahSaleh2. Our condolences to martyrs & prayers with injured. India stands with Afghanistan in the fight to eradicate terror infrastr & sponsors for enduring peace in Afg.”

Saleh is considered a staunch critic of Pakistan because of Pakistan’s long association with the Taliban, and harboring terrorist activity in Afghanistan. There have been attempts on his life earlier also . On July 28, 2019, three militants had entered Saleh’s office in Kabul after a suicide bomber blew himself up. At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in the suicide bombing and gun battle at his office. Saleh survived the attack without injury; however, he lost many colleagues and 2 family members including his nephews in the attack.

– Abhishek Jha