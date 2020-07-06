Afghanistan President thanks PM Modi for extending COVID-19 related assistance

The Afghan President said this today during the virtual meeting which was called by him to discuss host of issues including building a regional and global consensus on peace talks with Taliban.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from 20 other Countries and international organisations including the United Nations.During the meeting, issues concerning Afghan peace and reconciliation process and support of the regional partners for an independent, unified, democratic and sovereign Afghanistan were discussed.

India, one of the largest development partners of Afghanistan, with commitment of more than 3 billion US dollars , reiterated the importance of an inclusive, Afghan–led, Afghan–owned and Afghan – controlled peace and reconciliation process.