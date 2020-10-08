Afghanistan peace negotiator Dr. Abdullah Abdullah meets Prime Minister Modi

In keeping with the government’s policy of Neighbourhood First, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan.

The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. Dr. Abdullah Abdullah briefed the Prime Minster on the Afghan peace process and the ongoing talks in Doha.

Bilateral issues, including India’s development cooperation with Afghanistan, were discussed.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah appreciated Indian’s developmental commitment of US$ 3 billion, projects under which are benefiting Afghans across all of its 34 provinces.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment towards sustainable peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts towards a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan.

National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval called on Dr Abdullah Abdullah on October 7 and discussed the Afghan peace process and related issues, including increased levels of violence across Afghanistan and peace and security in the region.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will call on Dr Abdullah Abdullah tomorrow, i.e. on October 9, 2020.