Afghanistan: Militants affiliated with IS attack prison in Jalalabad, freed over 400 militants

According to the government officials, at least 39 people, including the assailants, have been killed and 50 injured, in the day- long siege.



The attack began on Sunday morning when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed vehicle at the entrance to the prison complex situated some 115 kilometres east of Kabul and continued till late morning on Tuesday

The attack underscores the formidable presence of Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, while also highlighting the challenges ahead, as US and NATO forces begin to withdraw following Washington’s peace deal with the Taliban.