Afghan President wins second term with 50.6% of preliminary vote count

But despite Ghani’s apparent clean win, the fallout from the bitterly contested September 28 election looked set to continue, with top rival Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah saying he would contest the result.

According to the Independent Election Commission, Ghani won 50.64 percent of the vote in the September 28 poll, easily besting Abdullah, who scored 39.52 percent.

Candidates now have the right to file any complaints they may have before final results are announced, probably within a few weeks.As soon as the result was announced, Abdullah’s office said in a statement he would contest it.