Sunday , April 5 2020
Afghan forces arrest leader of IS in connection with Gurudwara attack

Authorities said that Aslam Farooqi, also known as Abdullah Orakzai, was arrested along with 19 other men in a complex operation. Farooqi was the mastermind behind an IS-claimed attack on the Gurdwara  in Kabul.
 
Known as Islamic State in the Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghan IS branch has been on its back foot in recent months following continued operations by US forces and separately by the Taliban.         

