Affluent farmers create unique grain bank to help needy in MP

Affluent farmers in Madhya Pradesh have created a unique grain bank- to help the needy.

The wealthy farmers of the villages of Parasia development block of Chhindwara district have created a unique grain bank by collecting grains among themselves so that they can provide food for the migrant labourers as well as the needy.

More than 23 quintals of wheat have been stored in this grain bank within a few days.Patwari Rajesh Chaurasia, who is behind the idea of this grain bank said that how the poor are being helped through this bank.

This grain bank is proving to be a boon for the needy. This initiative has been appreciated by the general public as well as collector Saurabh Suman.

The grain bank has become the ray of hope for the needy in times of pandemic while an example for others.