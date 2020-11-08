ADMISSIONS TO SAINIK SCHOOLS (ACADEMIC SESSION 2021-22)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination-2021 (AISSEE) on 10 Jan 2021 (Sunday) for admissions to Classes VI and IX in 33 Sainik Schools spread across 23 States and one Union Territory. The process of online applications which started on 20 October 2020 will close on 19 November 2020. Candidates are required to submit their applications after registering on the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in. A detailed information bulletin is also available on the NTA site- www.nta.ac.in. From the academic session 2021-22, reservation in admission for OBC-NCL category has been introduced. Girl candidates are now eligible for admission to Class VI in all 33 Sainik Schools.

Please share this news







