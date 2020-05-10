Adequate health infrastructure & facilities set up for COVID-19 management in country

Adequate health infrastructure and health facilities have been identified and set up for COVID-19 management in the country.

The public health facilities dedicated for COVID-19 case management are categorised into three categories as Category 1 Dedicated COVID Hospital, Category II Dedicated COVID Health Centre and Category III Dedicated COVID Care Centre .

In the first category, Dedicated COVID Hospitals, are hospitals that offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe.

These hospitals shall have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support.

These hospitals shall have separate areas for suspect and confirmed cases. The Dedicated COVID Hospitals shall serve as referral centres for the Dedicated COVID Health Centres and the COVID Care Centres.

The second category, Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), are hospitals that offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate.

The Dedicated COVID Health Centres shall have separate areas for suspect and confirmed cases.

These hospitals shall have beds with assured Oxygen support. Every Dedicated COVID Health Centre is mapped to one or more Dedicated COVID Hospitals.

Third category, COVID Care Centres shall offer care only for cases that have been clinically assigned as mild or very mild cases or COVID suspect cases.

These are makeshift facilities which may be set up by the States/UTs in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private. These facilities shall have separate areas for suspected and confirmed cases.

Every Dedicated COVID Care Centre is mapped to one or more Dedicated COVID Health Centres and at least one Dedicated COVID Hospital for referral purpose.

7,740 facilities have been identified in 483 districts across all the States/UTs that include hospitals and state and centre facilities.

There are 6, 56, 769 isolation beds, 3, 05, 567 beds for confirmed cases, 3, 51, 204 beds for suspected cases, 99,492 Oxygen supported beds, 1,696 facilities with Oxygen manifold and 3,04,076 ICU beds.

All the States/UTs have been requested by Government of India to notify and upload the assigned three types of COVID dedicated facilities on their websites for public information.

32 States/UTs have already uploaded the information on their websites/public information platforms and the rest are in the process of doing the same.

In view of the need for further increasing the testing capacity for COVID-19 at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the procurement of a high throughput machine as per the recommendations of Empowered Group 2 was approved.

The Cobas 6800 testing machine has been successfully installed at NCDC now. NCDC is providing support for testing of samples from Delhi, NCR, Ladakh, J&K and various other states, as per need.

Presently the testing capacity at NCDC is about 300-350 tests per day. With Cobas 6800, which is a high throughput machine with the capacity to test around 1200 samples in 24 hours, the testing capacity for COVID-19 at NCDC has been significantly enhanced.

