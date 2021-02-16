Adding Patriotic Color To Valentine’s Day With Mitti Ka Karz Says Rohit Yoge

Founder of InAir Records Mr. Rohit Yoge is all set to add patriotic colors this Valentine’s Day, will unveil a thumping and riveting number Mitti Ka Karz, an ode to Pulwama Martyrs.

InAir Records new single, Mitti Ka Karz is a heart-warming number slated for Valentine’s Day release. It is crooned by singer Raj Shekhar and it is written by Babit Mishra. The song features Umang Aggarwal and Niya Airada.

Talking about releasing the song on Valentine’s Day, entrepreneur Rohit Yoge said, “I know the day is little unusual for such a song, but I am in love with our armed forces, I am proud of my country and I am immensely grateful for the sacrifices armed forces officers make for us. This is my way of saying, thank you and my tribute to Pulwama Martyrs”

Founder of Yoge Entertainment Private Limited and Verified Network India (Digital marketing Company), Rohit also added the song will evoke sense of belonging. He said, “The song narrates a beautiful story about a soldier, his dreams, ambition and dedication towards his country. The song also has a parallel narrative of love story. I am quite happy the way the song has shaped and it will be out on InRecords YouTube Channel on 14th Feb”

Music Label InAir Records is a long cherished dream of Rohit which took shape recently. The young entrepreneur plans to use to for more than just song launch platform.

“I plan to nurture raw talent and shape it in a shining diamond. My venture will help aspiring artists with proper guidance and help. Idea is to produce quality music for our audience. I am hopeful that we will achieve success with our new beginnings” added Rohit.

Apart from being an entertainment, Rohit is also a Digital Marketing expert and nowadays, he is taking keen interest in his digital marketing business. He simultaneously gives people advice and tips on how to earn sitting at home.

Please share this news







