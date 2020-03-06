Add a Fashionable Touch to Your Life with Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung redefined smartphone design as we know it with the introduction of its first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold. While that category-defining smartphone was created with a focus on the action of unfolding, the design of the company’s second foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip, focuses on the opposite action: folding your smartphone to make it more compact.

Samsung Electronics flipped the smartphone world on its head with the launch of its second foldable device, created to offer users a convenient and versatile foldable experience: the Galaxy Z Flip.

The latest foldable smartphone, has been turning heads around the world at four important dates in the fashion calendar, debuting at New York Fashion Week and continuing on to London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

The Galaxy Z Flip has been engineered with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 17.01 cm (6.7-inch) display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand

Not only does the Galaxy Z Flip offer users brand-new ways to interact with their smartphones thanks to its unique folding mechanism, its striking design is quickly establishing the Galaxy Z Flip as a must-have stylish accessory.

It’s sleek silhouette and eye-catching colour swatches, make it a statement piece beyond the definitions of plush.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available for consumers in India at INR 109999.

Click below to buy Galaxy Z Flip smartphone:

https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip/buy