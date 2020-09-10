ADB provides dollar 50 million loan to Bangladesh for PPP infrastructure projects

The project will help Bangladesh to mobilise private investment, develop infrastructure projects and create jobs which will help accelerate the economic recovery process in the aftermath of the Corona pandemic.

In a press release, the Country Director of ADB Manmohan Parakash said that the project will generate 3000 jobs in PPP projects supported by the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL) by 2024. Further, the project will help the roll out of the government’s PPP strategy, said Manmohan Parkash.

ADB has also assisted the government to develop the PPP Act, set up the PPP office, and an institutional framework for PPPs in addition to supporting priority sectors of Bangladesh as a transaction advisor.