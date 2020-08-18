ADB Approves $1 Billion Package Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

The 82-kilometer Delhi–Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) network is the first of three priority rail corridors in the country’s integrated transport network under the NCR Regional Plan 2021.

Financing for the project will be implemented in four tranches between August 2020 and May 2025. The Government of India will provide $1.89 billion and co-financiers are expected to provide $1 billion of the total project cost of $3.94 billion. This project will finance the construction of railway tracks, station buildings, maintenance facilities, and traction, and power supply.

Delhi accounts for 37% of the population of the National Capital Region (NCR) of India. The transit system project aims to help decongest the city and improve regional connectivity by establishing transit options through the densely populated sections of the NCR connecting Delhi to Meerut in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The RRTS will use advanced, high technology signaling systems based on the latest standards and will have multimodal hubs to ensure smooth interchange with other transport modes. The design of the stations will feature and consider the needs of the elderly, women, children, and differently-abled.

The project is expected to deliver integrated transformational impacts and a better urban environment through systematic urban and land use planning as well as reduced carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution.

Story by- Abhishek Jha.