Adani Transmission trades higher on signing SPA with Adani Ports for acquisition of MPSEZ Utilities

Adani Transmission is currently trading at Rs. 1865.00, up by 31.20 points or 1.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 1833.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1809.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1870.00 and Rs. 1809.00 respectively. So far 456 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2030.00 on 26-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 381.30 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1898.95 and Rs. 1795.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 204564.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.59% and 1.49% respectively.

Adani Transmission has signed Share Purchase agreement (SPA) with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on December 15, 2021 for acquisition of MPSEZ Utilities (MUL). The estimated cost of acquisition is Rs 116.27 crore.

MUL was incorporated primarily to provide facility of distribution of electricity, effluent & sewage treatment in Mundra SEZ area, Kutch, Gujarat spread across 8,481 hectares as a distribution licensee. With this acquisition, Adani Transmission will be able to leverage its Technical Competency and Customer Management to optimize the cost and improve the efficiency.

Adani Transmission is a holding company. The company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil.