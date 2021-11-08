Adani Enterprises moves up as its arm incorporates subsidiary company

Adani Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 1487.15, up by 14.70 points or 1.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 1472.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1472.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1500.00 and Rs. 1465.00 respectively. So far 47655 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1718.45 on 07-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 337.50 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1565.45 and Rs. 1344.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 162370.46 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.92% and 3.16% respectively.

Adani Enterprises’ Wholly Owned Subsidiary — Defence Systems and Technologies (ADSTL) has incorporated a subsidiary company namely ‘Astraeus Services IFSC’ on November 2, 2021. ASIFSCL is incorporated with the object of leasing and managing of General Aviation aircraft.

Adani Enterprises is an infrastructure company. The company is engaged in coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multimodal logistics, power generation and transmission, and gas distribution.

