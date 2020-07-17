Actual case load of COVID-19 patients in the country is only 3,31,146

A graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach under the ‘Whole of Government” strategy has been adopted by Government of India along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. The collective efforts are regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The targeted measures have contributed to a steady decline in the number of active cases. As on date, the actual caseload of COVID-19 patients in the country is only 3,31,146. These contribute to a little more than a third (34.18%) of total cases detected so far. Actual case load of COVID-19 has remained limited and manageable in the country due to proactive measures of containment including house-to-house survey, perimeter control activities, timely contact tracing and surveillance of containment zones, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis, and effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well implemented standard of care protocol substantially increasing their chances of recovery.

The joint efforts by the Center and the State/UT governments of increasing the testing capacity, ramping up the health infrastructure, prioritizing surveillance in the SARI/ILI cases, and ensuring mapping of the aged population and people with co-morbidities have led to a continuous improvement in the recovery rates seen across India.

As the graph shows, from mid-June 2020 after crossing the 50% mark in Recovery Rate, there is a steady increase in the recovered patients and decline in the number of active cases. 63.25% of the COVID-19 patients have recovered, so far. Simultaneously, there has been a steady dip in the active cases, from around 45% in mid-June 2020 to around 34.18%, as of now.

A total of 20,783 people cured of COVID in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 6,12,814. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 2,81,668.

The hospital infrastructure to treat COVID-19 consists of 1381 Dedicated COVID Hospitals in Category I , 3100 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres in Category II, 10,367 COVID Care Centres in Category III. They together have a capacity of 46,666 ICU beds.

The collaborative strategy among Centre and the States has also ensured that the growth of COVID cases in restricted to pockets in the country. Only two states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, constitute 48.15% of country’s total active case load. Of the total 36 states and UTs, only 10 States constitute 84.62% of the total active case load. The Centre continues to handhold these states in matters of containment and effective clinical management of the affected persons.

