Actress Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test COVID-19 positive

Veteran actress Jaya Bachhan is tested negative for Covid-19.

Earlier on Saturday, actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, who were suffering from mild symptoms, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 77-year old superstar was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, along with Abhishek.

“I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital,” Amitabh Bachchan told his 43 million Twitter followers. “All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

His son Abhishek also tweetd: “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital… I request all to stay calm and not panic.”

Millions of fans revere Amitabh Bachchan, hanging on his every word, seeking his blessings and congregating outside his Mumbai bungalow every year on October 11, his birthday.

As best wishes poured in for the two from across the world, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted “praying for your good health and quick recovery.”

On Sunday morning, the Public Relation Officer at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital informed that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.