Actor Yash Ahlawat providing hopes to million of dreams

Bollywood star Sana Khan and renowned Indian TV actor Simran Kaur launched 2019 ‘BOLLYWOOD MR & MISS INDIA ’ event.

Avinash Prabhakaran, a Bengaluru lad bagged Mr. India 2019 title.

The event also saw other popular celebrities participating as judges including Arbaaz Khan, Mahima Chaudhary, Sana Khan, Rajneesh Duggal, Sapna Chaudhary and Amisha Patel.Yash Ahlawat, Actor and Film Financer is the man ,who is providing this opportunity to budding stars.

Considered a man with the Midas touch, Ahlawat encouarges young aspirants and helps them to achieve their goal in film and modelling world. Yash owns a studio named Studio 19 films, through which he introduces freshers to the vagaries and realities of show business.Apart from this glitzy event, that gives hopes to millions of dreams, Yash Ahlawat’s Studio 19 films also manages and arrange events in movie and fashion worlds.

Some of the notable cinema ventures of this production house includes “ Aaj Ki Freedom” and his upcoming movie “Silent Ishq”.

Besides this, Yash Ahlawat has also contributed his acting skills to bollywood movies. He has acted in popular movies like 1920, Hate Story 1,2 and 3, Creature 3D, Shaapit, Lanka, Wajah Tum Ho.Yash believes that ‘cinema is an inseparable part of our society and also the genesis of various trends.’

He is also keen on providing a genuine platform to those with dreams of a glamorous career in tinsel town.