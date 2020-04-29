Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

Renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in a Mumbai hospital this morning, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 54. The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.



Irfan Khan made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay in 1988. Later, he did many films but was noticed with films like Maqbool, Life In A Metro, Paan Singh Tomar and Piku. He has also been associated with many international films like Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man.

His best though is Ang Lee’s Life Of Pi which was a huge commercial success. Many dignitaries including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Shoojit Sircar, Supriya Sule had paid tribute to the actor.