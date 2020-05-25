ACB arrest CGST superintendent on NH-8 for taking bribe of 15 K

Udaipur : A superintendent posted at the Central GST division in Udaipur was arrested by a team of the Anti Corruption Bureau, Rajsamand unit on Monday for allegedly accepting bribe of 15 thousand rupees from a Rajsamand based transporter. The ACB team chased the accused’s car and caught him on the Rajsamand-Udaipur border. Additional SP , ACB (Rajsamand) Rajesh Chowdhary said the complainant had a transport company which he operated from Rajnagar.

He lifted a granite consignment from a marble unit in Nathdwara on May 22 which had to be delivered through truck at Rajkot. However, the accused Shyam Sunder Jain, the CGST superintendent stopped the truck at Negadia toll plaza and imposed a penalty of 28,204 rupees which was duly paid online the next day by the complainant. Despite the payment, the accused demanded 20 thousand rupees from the complainant in lieu of releasing the truck and returning the documents. The deal was struck at 15 thousand rupees.

The complainant reported the case to the ACB officials who laid a trap and on Monday afternoon when the accused accepted the bribe money near the toll plaza and started to Udaipur, the officials chased him. They stopped the office car on NH-8 near Udaipur border and recovered the bribe money from the pocket of his pants. The ACB was holding raids at the accused’s office and residence in Udaipur to gather details of his assets.